Kuraly scored a goal, logged five hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Kuraly missed two games as he worked through the COVID-19 protocols, but he picked up right where he left off on offense. He's earned two goals and three assists in his last five games. The 29-year-old has seen more ice time than his bottom-six role would suggest, and he's up to a career-high 29 points with 113 shots on net, 221 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 73 outings.