Kuraly netted a goal in Columbus' 5-3 win against Florida on Sunday.

Kuraly has contributed at least one goal in four of his last six contests. He's up to six goals and nine points in 16 games this season. What makes his recent hot streak even more encouraging is how it's corresponded with an increase in playing time. Kuraly averaged just 12:36 of ice time over his first 12 games, but that jumped to 16:01 in three contests from Nov. 15-19. He then logged 19:37 on Sunday, which is a new season-high for him. The 29-year-old forward has never recorded more than 30 points in a single season, so it's best to temper expectations, but his recent jump in ice time certainly makes things interesting.