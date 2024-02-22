Kuraly scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Anaheim.

Kuraly snapped a six-game point drought with a goal early in the second period, directing an Alexandre Texier feed past John Gibson following a turnover to extend the Jackets' lead to 4-0. Kuraly would add a second goal in the final frame, burying a wrister off a long rebound. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for Kuraly -- he's up to nine goals and 15 points through 47 games while centering Columbus' fourth line.