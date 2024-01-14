Kuraly (ribs) is expected to return to the Columbus lineup Monday against the Canucks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Kuraly has missed eight games while recovering from fractures in his rib cartilage. The 30-year-old center had six goals and 11 points through 35 games with the Blue Jackets while adding 74 hits. Kuraly will likely return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Out for weekend games•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Ruled out Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Initial tests encouraging•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Dealing with abdominal injury•