Kuraly (ribs) is expected to return to the Columbus lineup Monday against the Canucks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Kuraly has missed eight games while recovering from fractures in his rib cartilage. The 30-year-old center had six goals and 11 points through 35 games with the Blue Jackets while adding 74 hits. Kuraly will likely return to a bottom-six role.