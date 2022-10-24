Kuraly picked up an assist in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
The Blue Jackets' fourth line got in on the offense in a 5-1 victory, as the veteran checking center helped set up Eric Robinson for a tally late in the third period. Kuraly has a goal and two points through seven games with two PIM, seven shots, seven blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating.
