Kuraly contributed two goals and an assist in the Blue Jackets' 6-4 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Kuraly has been on a roll lately, recording four goals and five points over his last four contests. That's pushed him up to five goals and eight points in 14 games this season. He averaged just 12:36 of ice time in his first 12 contests this season, but he logged 16:20 Tuesday and 16:20 again Thursday. He's responded well to the increased role, so the Blue Jackets might continue to give him those kind of responsibilities and see how long he can keep this up.