Kuraly sustained an injury in the first period of Saturday's game against Toronto. For precautionary reasons, medical personnel were alerted.

Kuraly absorbed a hit behind the net from the Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site. After heading to the bench and down the tunnel, Kuraly required medical assistance. and soon began waving for medical assistance. The 30-year-old is being evaluated while remaining in the arena.