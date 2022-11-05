Kuraly (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's loss to Colorado and there was no update on his status following the contest, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kuraly appeared to take an inadvertent elbow to the face from Avalanche defender Josh Manson during the first period. He returned after the intermission, but stayed off the ice for the entirety of the third period. Columbus returns to action Thursday against Philadelphia.
