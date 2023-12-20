Kuraly produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the second period to wrap up a sequence of seven straight goals by the Blue Jackets that blew the game wide open. Kuraly snapped a nine-game point drought with the performance, but the 30-year-old isn't on the roster for his offense. Through 33 games this season, the checking-line center has six goals and 11 points,