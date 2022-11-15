Kuraly (upper body) will play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kuraly last played on Nov. 5 because of the injury. Now that he's healthy, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role. He has two goals and four points in 12 games this season.
