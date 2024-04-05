Kuraly (lower body) will not be in action versus the Flyers on Saturday, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

While Kuraly is still considered day-to-day, with the back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely the veteran center will be cleared in time to face the Hurricanes on Sunday either. The New York native has already been out of action for the club's last 11 contests due to his lower-body problem. Once cleared to play, Kuraly will look to end his 10-game pointless streak.