Monahan (undisclosed) left Monday's 5-3 win over New Jersey in the third period and didn't return, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers on Tuesday.

Monahan has played through injury for most of the season, but he hasn't missed a game yet. However, it's unclear if he will be in the lineup against Detroit on Thursday. Columbus recalled Luca Del Bel Belluz from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Tuesday, and put Mathieu Olivier (upper body) on injured reserve.