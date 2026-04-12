Monahan scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The tally ended a 19-game goal drought for the center. That drop in scoring, which also included an 11-game point drought, has seen him slip into a fourth-line role under interim head coach Rick Bowness. Monahan has 13 goals, 23 assists, 129 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 76 appearances this season. His 10.1 shooting percentage is the second-lowest of his career, which likely explains most of his struggles.