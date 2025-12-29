Monahan notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Monahan is mired in an 11-game goal drought. He has earned six assists in that span, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of those contests. The 31-year-old center has gone nine games without exceeding 20 minutes of ice time, slipping into middle-six usage rather than the top-six role he started the year in. He's now at 19 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 37 appearances.