Monahan (illness) left Saturday's game after two periods, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Monahan logged an assist in the contest prior to his exit. The center is now at 26 points in 50 appearances. He'll have until Tuesday to move past the illness, as the Blue Jackets will visit the Devils that day for the first half of a back-to-back that ends Wednesday at home versus the Blackhawks.