Monahan recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Monahan has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 30-year-old center hasn't missed a beat since returning from a long-term wrist injury -- he's collected 15 points over 12 outings since his return. Overall, Monahan has 19 goals, 37 helpers, 128 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 53 appearances.