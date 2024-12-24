Monahan had three assists, five shots on net, two blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.
This was Monahan's second three-point effort in the last three games. The 30-year-old center is flourishing in his first season in Columbus with 11 goals, 20 assists and a plus-14 rating through 35 outings.
