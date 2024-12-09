Monahan posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Monahan set up the first of Kent Johnson's two goals in the third period, with that tally standing as the game-winner. The assist snapped a three-game slump for Monahan -- that's just his third drought of more than one game this season. The center is up to eight tallies, 15 helpers, 71 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 27 appearances.
