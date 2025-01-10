Monahan's wrist isn't fractured, but he's dealing with a sprain. The severity of his injury hasn't been determined, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Friday.

Monahan was placed on injured reserve after sustaining the injury during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh and is expected to be unavailable for at least 7-10 days. However, he might end up missing longer than that depending on the grade of his wrist sprain. Monahan is waiting for the swelling to go down before undergoing the tests necessary to get that information. In the meantime, Luca Del Bel Belluz is up from the minors and is expected to serve in a middle-six capacity during Monahan's absence.