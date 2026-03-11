Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Heating up at right time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Monahan has six points in his last six games (two goals, four assists; 19 shots); he put up points in five of those six. It was his first two-point game since Jan. 8. Monahan's leadership is helping the team climb the standings; they are just two points out of a wild-card spot.
