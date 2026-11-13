Monahan (upper body) is still being evaluated but hasn't been ruled out against the Flyers on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Officially, Monahan was deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest, so there is still a chance he can play. The veteran center has scored a goal since Opening Night against the Sabres on Oct. 1, a stretch of 16 games, but he has managed four helpers over his last seven contests. If Monahan were to be unavailable versus Philadelphia, Charlie Coyle would likely move into a top-six role.