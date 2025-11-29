Monahan scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Monahan ended a nine-game goal drought Friday. He earned just three assists in that span. Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reported earlier Friday that Monahan is likely playing through one or more minor injuries, which may explain his drop in productivity after it looked like the center had turned a corner in late October. On the year, Monahan has three goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances. If he's not at 100 percent, it'll be nearly impossible for him to match his total of 57 points from just 54 outings in 2024-25.