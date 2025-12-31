Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Monahan was a late scratch for Monday's 4-1 win over Ottawa for maintenance purposes, and it looks like he will miss his second straight game. He has been playing through an injury for most of the season, contributing five goals, 19 points, 65 shots on net, and 24 hits through 37 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Late scratch Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Earns pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Three assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Dealing with injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Two goals including winner Monday•