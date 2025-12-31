Monahan (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Monahan was a late scratch for Monday's 4-1 win over Ottawa for maintenance purposes, and it looks like he will miss his second straight game. He has been playing through an injury for most of the season, contributing five goals, 19 points, 65 shots on net, and 24 hits through 37 appearances.