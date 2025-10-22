Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Notches power-play assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan recorded a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Monahan's had no luck on offense so far this season, with his helper on a Dmitri Voronkov goal being his first point. The 31-year-old Monahan has added 13 shots on net, six hits and a plus-5 rating through six contests. Both of his linemates, Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko, have had success, so its only a matter of time before Monahan gets on track, as long as he remains on the top line and first power-play unit.
