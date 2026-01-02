Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Out of action Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt against the Sabres, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Monahan will miss his third straight game after being a late scratch Monday in Ottawa, The veteran center has disappointed this season, with five goals and 14 assists in 37 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Late scratch Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Earns pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Three assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Dealing with injury•