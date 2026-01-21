Monahan scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Monahan ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 31-year-old center has four points over eight outings since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He's been playing in a second-line role lately, which figures to limit some of his chances compared to the top-line gig he held earlier in the season. Monahan is at seven goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.