Monahan notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Monahan has three points over two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The rest during his four-game absence has likely helped fuel his uptick in production after he battled a nagging injury. The 31-year-old center is now at 22 points, 70 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating through 39 contests in 2025-26.