Monahan is back to 100 percent ahead of the 2026-27 campaign after playing through injuries last year, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Monday.

Monahan ended the 2025-26 campaign having scored just one goal in the final 22 games of the regular season while chipping in just six assists. The lack of offensive production could be an indication of the effect his undisclosed injuries had on him. If he can get back to being 100 percent, Monahan should be capable of pushing for the 50-point threshold, a number he previously reached seven times in his career.