Monahan notched two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Monahan set up two goals in the third period, scored by Dmitri Voronkov and Damon Severson, and essentially put the nail in the coffin for Pittsburgh. Monahan hasn't scored in six games in a row and only has three assists during that span, but he should continue to find opportunities to produce due to his steady role as a top-six forward and power-play unit member.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Scores 250th career goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Pots two tallies in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Fast start to season continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Deals helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Tallies in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Birthday boy earns three points•