Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Scores first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan recorded a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Monahan found the back of the net at the 5:07 mark of the third period with a backhander that gave Columbus a 3-1 lead, and that would end up being the game-winning goal. This was Monahan's first goal of the campaign, but he'd been producing as a playmaker lately. He's cracked the scoresheet in five of Columbus' last six games, tallying one goal, four assists, 13 shots and four hits in that span.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Notches power-play assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Two points against Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Tallies on power play in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Pots goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Seven points in last four games•