Monahan recorded a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Monahan found the back of the net at the 5:07 mark of the third period with a backhander that gave Columbus a 3-1 lead, and that would end up being the game-winning goal. This was Monahan's first goal of the campaign, but he'd been producing as a playmaker lately. He's cracked the scoresheet in five of Columbus' last six games, tallying one goal, four assists, 13 shots and four hits in that span.