Monahan scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Monahan's tally answered the game-tying goal by Travis Konecny late in the third period. The 31-year-old Monahan has three goals on five shots over his last four contests. That's not a sustainable scoring pace, but it looks like the center may be finding his rhythm a bit. He's now at nine goals, 25 points, 77 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances this season.