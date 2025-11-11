Monahan scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Monahan found the back of the net at the 1:39 mark of the second period to give the Blue Jackets a transitory 2-1 lead. The 31-year-old went scoreless in his first five games of the season, and while he's yet to truly deliver a breakout performance, at least he's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, tallying two goals and five assists in that span.