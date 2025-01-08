Monahan (upper body) will be evaluated Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Monahan exited Tuesday's game against the Penguins due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. A better idea of his status could come into focus once he's further evaluated by the team's medical staff, but he should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's home game against the Kraken.
