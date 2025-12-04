Monahan (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Monahan exited Monday's win over New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury, but he'll be able to suit up a few days later. He hasn't yet missed a game this season, and he's recorded five goals, eight assists, 17 hits, eight PIM and six blocked shots while averaging 18:31 of ice time over 26 appearances.