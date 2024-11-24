Monahan notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Monahan set up Kirill Marchenko's goal to tie the game with 1:06 left in regulation. In the shootout, Monahan had the lone tally to complete the Blue Jackets' comeback for the team's third straight win. The center has a goal and eight assists over his last five contests. He's up to seven goals, 13 helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 20 appearances in a top-line role.