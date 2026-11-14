Monahan (upper body) will not play in Saturday's home clash against the Flyers, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Monahan appeared to sustain his upper-body injury in Thursday's game against the Lightning, as the veteran center logged just under 10 minutes of ice time. Across 17 outings this season, the 32-year-old forward has posted a goal, seven points, 18 shots on net, nine hits and 11 blocked shots this season. In his absence, Luca Del Bel Belluz will likely slot into the lineup up the center of the ice. Monahan's next chance to return is Tuesday's outing in Long Island.