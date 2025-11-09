Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (upper body) is expected to play against Vancouver on Saturday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Monahan suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Calgary, but it appears he won't miss a full game due to the issue. He has a goal and six points in 13 appearances this year. Monahan is projected to play alongside Miles Wood and Kent Johnson versus the Canucks.
