Monahan (upper body) is expected to play against Vancouver on Saturday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Monahan suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Calgary, but it appears he won't miss a full game due to the issue. He has a goal and six points in 13 appearances this year. Monahan is projected to play alongside Miles Wood and Kent Johnson versus the Canucks.

