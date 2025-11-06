Monahan sustained an apparent upper-body injury versus the Flames on Wednesday and was still being evaluated after the game, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Monahan was initially hurt in the second period, but he finished that frame and had a couple of shifts in the third before exiting the contest. More information on his status should be available prior to Saturday's game in Vancouver. If Monahan misses time, Yegor Chinakhov is likely to enter the lineup while Boone Jenner or Cole Sillinger could slide over to center.