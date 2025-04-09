Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The center continues to thrive -- he has four goals and five assists over eight contests since returning from a wrist injury. Monahan is up to 18 goals, 50 points (12 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 49 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets have four games left on their schedule, so Monahan could still give a fantasy roster a boost over the next week.