Monahan (wrist) is not expected back until late March, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.
Monahan has been skating for a while, which should help him hit the ground running once his wrist injury is healed. Once given the all-clear, the 30-year-old center should reclaim a top-six role for the Jackets in addition to linking back up with one of the power-play units. Until then, Adam Fantilli will continue to see big minutes on the first line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Suffers setback•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Out at least two weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Has wrist sprain•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to be evaluated Wednesday•