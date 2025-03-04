Monahan (wrist) is not expected back until late March, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Monahan has been skating for a while, which should help him hit the ground running once his wrist injury is healed. Once given the all-clear, the 30-year-old center should reclaim a top-six role for the Jackets in addition to linking back up with one of the power-play units. Until then, Adam Fantilli will continue to see big minutes on the first line.