Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Two goals including winner Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Devils.
The veteran center tied the score at 2-2 early in the second period before giving the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead midway through the third. It was Monahan's first multi-point performance of the campaign as he tries to shake out of an early-season fog, and three of his five goals have come in the last two contests.
