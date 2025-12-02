Monahan scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Devils.

The veteran center tied the score at 2-2 early in the second period before giving the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead midway through the third. It was Monahan's first multi-point performance of the campaign as he tries to shake out of an early-season fog, and three of his five goals have come in the last two contests.