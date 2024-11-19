Monahan notched two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

The veteran center rounded out his line with a game-high six shots on net, two hits, 10 faceoff wins and a plus-2 rating. Monahan has had a strong start to his Columbus tenure, recording six goals and 15 points in 18 contests and sitting second on the team in scoring behind Kirill Marchenko's 16 points.