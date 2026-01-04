Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Monahan will miss his fourth straight game, but he could return to action against San Jose on Tuesday. He has contributed five goals, 19 points, 65 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 24 hits across 37 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Out of action Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Late scratch Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Earns pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Three assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Set to play Thursday•