Monahan (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Monahan will miss his fourth straight game, but he could return to action against San Jose on Tuesday. He has contributed five goals, 19 points, 65 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 24 hits across 37 appearances this season.

