Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: About time game improves
Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday night.
This elite twinetender has been anything but this season, but his back-up has been worse. But with two wins in his last three games, Bobrovsky may be starting to go on a roll. Two words: about time. Let's hope it's actually happening.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets pulled again•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for clash against familiar foe•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back to winning ways•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bottom falls out in second period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...