Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: About time game improves

Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday night.

This elite twinetender has been anything but this season, but his back-up has been worse. But with two wins in his last three games, Bobrovsky may be starting to go on a roll. Two words: about time. Let's hope it's actually happening.

