Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Acrobatics not enough

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins in Game 5 on Saturday night.

The game was 1-0 Boston going into the third and that goal came on the only mistake the Blue Jackets made -- they were just too exhausted on a long shift to get back on an odd-man rush. Bobrovsky pulled out several amazing saves and that allowed his team to roar back to tie things up in the third. And the game-winner only beat him by the length of his big toe as he sprawled across the crease on another odd-man rush at 18:36 of the third. Bobrovsky has the talent and ability to shut the Bruins down in Game 6 and he will need to do his part to force a Game 7. The Bruins now lead the series 3-2.