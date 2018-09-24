Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows five goals in loss
Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 27 shots in Columbus' 5-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday.
This was not a good game for Bobrovsky. Luckily, it was a preseason contest so there's still time to figure things out before the "real" hockey begins. A free agent at season's end, it remains to be seen whether the two-time Vezina Trophy winner finishes the season in Columbus. No matter the jersey, Bobrovsky profiles as an elite-level fantasy goalie.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten twice in preseason loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Could be on another team by October•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in Game 6 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to fend off elimination Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...