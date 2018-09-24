Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows five goals in loss

Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 27 shots in Columbus' 5-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday.

This was not a good game for Bobrovsky. Luckily, it was a preseason contest so there's still time to figure things out before the "real" hockey begins. A free agent at season's end, it remains to be seen whether the two-time Vezina Trophy winner finishes the season in Columbus. No matter the jersey, Bobrovsky profiles as an elite-level fantasy goalie.