Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals in Saturday loss

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was victimized early, surrendering two goals in the opening minutes of the first period. The four goals against represent Bobrovsky's worst performance in almost a month, and with six wins in the last eight starts, fantasy owners should expect a bounce-back performance in the near future.

