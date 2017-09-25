Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-3 preseason loss to Nashville.

Bobrovsky certainly didn't bring his Vezina Trophy winning talent to the rink, and wasn't able to muster much of a response to Nashville's offense. Still, this was the Russian's first full game of the preseason so it's likely his poor effort was due to rust. After posting an incredible .931 save percentage and 2.06 GAA in the 2016-17 season, Bobrovsky is still just 29 years old -- he's more than capable of another elite effort.