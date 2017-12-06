Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four in lousy loss

Bobrovsky saved just 32 of 36 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Make no mistake, New Jersey has brought an admirable offense to the rink night in, night out this season and now owns a 16-7-4 record and average of 3.11 goals per game. Still, this checked out as a winnable game for Columbus, and this Devils' victory actually leapfrogged them ahead of the Blue Jackets in the standings. Bobrovsky had allowed two goals or fewer in each of his previous eight starts, and even with this underwhelming showing, he sports a high-end 14-7-1 record, .929 save percentage and 2.11 GAA. Continue to turn his way confidently in all settings.