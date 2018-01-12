Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows two in road loss to Sabres
Bobrovsky saved 26 of 28 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.
The Russian entered in excellent form with a 3-1-0 record, .948 save percentage and 1.70 GAA through his previous four outings, and despite taking the loss, this checks out as another sound outing. Bobrovsky sports a 21-13-3, .922 and 2.39 stat line for the campaign, which positions him among the top fantasy netminders in the league. Continue to slot him into starting lineups confidently.
